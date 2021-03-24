Turkish foreign minister, US state sec. hold meeting

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu on Wednesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

This was their first face-to-face meeting after Blinken took office.

The meeting follows a phone conversation on Feb. 15 where the two top officials discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, the fight against terror groups including YPG/PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the Russian S-400 missile system, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.





