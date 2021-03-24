NATO foreign ministers discuss relations with Russia

NATO foreign ministers have convened in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss relations with Russia.

Ministers from member countries as well as representatives from partner nations Finland and Sweden, as well as EU High Representative Josep Borrell will evaluate the West's relations with Russia.

"Today we all face the same challenge with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in the opening remarks.

"Neither NATO nor the EU has all the tools to respond but together we can complement each other," he said.

Russia has become "more and more authoritarian country" and cyber-attacks, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before the meeting, referring to the poisoning of opposition politician Alexey Navalny case.

He noted that the EU has imposed sanctions on high-level Russian officials.

"We have to look communication channel with Russia," he said, adding that Russia is a "dangerous neighbor," with which they have common interests such as nuclear agreement with Iran or climate change.