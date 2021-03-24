Italy urges EU for ‘positive agenda’ with Turkey

Ahead of this week's summit of EU leaders, Italy's prime minister on Wednesday called for a positive agenda and attitude toward the bloc's relations with Turkey.

In an address to Italy's Senate, Mario Draghi said there are several areas of cooperation for Turkey and the EU.

"The EU needs to work on concrete proposals for a positive agenda promoting a constructive dynamic for regional stability," he said.

"In other words, it is easy to nurture contrary opinions, but it would be much better to build future relationships."

Draghi said there are "many issues where this positive attitude is important."

"Migration, counterterrorism, and Customs Union issues are areas of cooperation," he stressed.

The Italian premier termed Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention "a step backwards."

"The protection of women from violence, and even the defense of human rights in all countries in general, is a fundamental European value. Beyond that, I can say that it is an identity value for the EU," said Draghi.



