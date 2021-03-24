Israel unveils location of secret bases by mistake

The Israeli military published the locations of secret bases across Israel by mistake, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The army's Home Front Command uploaded a map of coronavirus testing facilities across the country, including sites on military bases, the daily reported.

The map provided details of the secret military and intelligence bases, including boundaries and names of the bases.

The army kept the map, which was created in cooperation with the Health Ministry, available to the public until it was alerted of the mistake by Haaretz.

The military later removed the map, with its spokesperson saying that it was replaced with a version without the sensitive information.

According to the newspaper, the locations of the coronavirus testing sites at the secret bases were not apparently placed on the map by military officials.







