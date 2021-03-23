Turkish field hospital gutted in Rohingya camp fire

A field hospital built by Turkey in the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh was completely damaged due to a massive fire on Monday that killed over a dozen and injured over 550, according to the Turkish Red Crescent on Tuesday.

The hospital is completely non-operational due to the fire, the Turkish aid agency said in a statement.

At least 55,000 refugees were affected by the fire in the camps as over 10,000 shelters became unusable, including the hospital made by Turkey, read the statement.

"Nearly 12,000 people from more than 2,800 families were sent to other camps, and there were losses, mostly children," it added, noting that patients and injured people in the hospital were evacuated without any problem.

The Turkish field hospital was one of the largest healthcare centers in the refugee camp.

"We are extremely sorry about the fire affecting the Cox's Bazar region of Bangladesh. Our Red Crescent teams are working in the field together with the Bangladesh Red Crescent teams and volunteers," said Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent.

According to the agency, civil defense teams, fire department, Bangladesh Red Crescent teams, volunteers and disaster specialists in the permanent delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent have joined the post-fireworks.

Also, the agency's experts have started damage and need assessment studies to meet Rohingya Muslims' urgent needs after the fire.

At least 15 people died and no news from over 400 people, according to the UN.

Hundreds of shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, according to eyewitnesses and authorities.





