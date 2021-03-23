 Contact Us
Road accident kills 13 in central India

Published March 23,2021
At least 13 people, most of them women, died in a road accident in central India on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred in Gwalior city of the Madhya Pradesh state after a bus collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying 12 women, according to Hitika Vasal, a senior police officer in the area.

Vasal told Anadolu Agency that all passengers of the auto-rickshaw and the driver were killed in the accident.

State Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput in a video message said that an investigation is underway.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced financial compensation for the families of the deceased.