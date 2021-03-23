At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Blinken speaks during a news conference at a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels [Reuters]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany ran counter to the European Union's own interests and could undermine Ukraine.

Germany is pushing for the pipeline's completion, despite sustained U.S. opposition over more than a decade. Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, to discuss the issue.

"President (Joe) Biden has been very clear, he believes the pipeline is a bad idea, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, ultimately it is in contradiction to the EU's own security goals," Blinken said as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It has the potential to undermine the interests of Ukraine, Poland and a number of close partners and allies," Blinken said, saying that a U.S. law required Washington to impose sanctions on companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project.

Nord Stream 2 will bypass Ukraine, a Western ally, potentially depriving it of valuable transit fees. It will also increase European energy dependency on Russia and compete with shipments of U.S. liquefied natural gas.

The pipeline is already around 95% built, and could be finished by September, analysts who monitor tracking data say.

The United States fears Russia could use Nord Stream 2 as leverage to weaken EU states by increasing dependency on Moscow.

BLINKEN OFFERS BOOST FOR NATO, COOPERATION ON AFGHANISTAN

Speaking on his first visit to NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment in facing threats around the world, as well as climate change.

"I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment (to NATO)," Blinken told reporters as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "The United States wants to rebuild our partnerships, first and foremost with our NATO allies, we want to revitalise the alliance."

After four years of friction with Washington under the presidency of Donald Trump, who said the alliance was obsolete, NATO's European allies have also welcomed the change in tone under new U.S. President Joe Biden.

Stoltenberg has set out areas where NATO could modernise over the medium term - from climate measures to more sustainable funding of military operations - and needs U.S. support,

Asked about any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken said a U.S. review of options was still underway and he would listen and consult with allies. NATO foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan over the next two days in Brussels.

"We went in together, we have adjusted together and when the time is right, we will leave together," Blinken said of Western involvement in the country.



