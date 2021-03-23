261 killed in Myanmar military crackdown - NGO

At least 261 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military coup last month, said a civil society organization that works to secure the release of political prisoners in Myanmar.

The Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said: "The actual number of casualties is likely much higher. We will continue adding as and when."

As of Monday, a total of 2,682 people were arrested, charged or sentenced for protesting against the coup, said the group.

In the crackdown, the military junta uses live ammunition with impunity, and assaults, arrests and kidnaps, it added.

"They do this to spread fear, but people continue to protest," the group said.

Myanmar's army seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and ending the country's brief experiment with democratic rule.

In response to the coup, civilian groups across the country launched a civil disobedience campaign with mass demonstrations and sit-ins.





