Dutch PM to be tested after Cabinet member is positive for COVID-19

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a Cabinet minister came down with the illness, his spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Hugo De Jonge was quoted by Dutch news agency ANP as saying Rutte's Cabinet ministers should all get tested, but do not need to go into quarantine after the deputy minister for economic affairs, Mona Keijzer, tested positive.

Asked by Reuters if the prime minister planned to get tested, Rutte's spokesman Sierk Nawijn texted: "He will get it done". The test is set for Wednesday, which is the period -- five days from being in contact with an infected person-- the Dutch health authorities advise for getting a test after such exposure.

Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter, was at a weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.

Discussions are under way in The Hague, the seat of government, to form a new coalition after Rutte's conservative VVD party won parliamentary elections on March 15-17.