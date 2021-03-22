Donald Trump lashes out at Biden’s immigration policies

Former US President Donald Trump slammed incumbent Joe Biden's administration over its immigration policies amid the ongoing crisis on the southern border.

"All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot," Trump said Sunday in a statement. "Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster."

"They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast," he continued.

Calling Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "pathetic," "clueless," and "self-satisfied," Trump claimed that he is "incapable of leading" the Department of Homeland Security.

He added that Mayorkas' Sunday appearance, in which he rejected the "gag order" in the border, was a "national disgrace." The former president called for "an immediate congressional investigation" into the issue.

Last week, several news outlets reported that Biden is allegedly restricting information Border Patrol agents can share with media.

Citing officials who spoke anonymously, NBC said the new restrictions have been passed down verbally, not through an official memo, what the border patrol agents reportedly call an unofficial "gag order".

"The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies," Trump said, urging the new administration to complete his signature border wall.

"They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks-they should never have stopped it," he said. "They are causing death and human tragedy."

Trump pursued a hardline approach to immigration, legal and illegal, and migrants are surging into the US in anticipation of more lenient treatment from Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to return to social media with "his own platform" after he was banned from Twitter, his favored platform to make public statements, for inciting the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

His senior adviser Jason Miller said Sunday Trump is "returning to social media in two or three months."