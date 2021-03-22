CONGOS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DIES IN FRANCE

A Congolese opposition presidential candidate died of COVID-19 in France early Monday, local media reported.

Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died on board a medical plane just after landing at the Orly Airport in Paris, local broadcaster Ziana Medias said.

Kolelas, 60, one of the main candidates, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and was shifted to France on Sunday, his campaign manager Cyr Mayanda confirmed.

"My dear compatriots, I am fighting against death, but nevertheless, I ask you to stand up. Go and vote for change. I would not have fought for nothing," Kolelas said in a video message on Saturday while on a ventilator in a Congolese hospital.

He was one of the seven candidates vying for president in Sunday's presidential election in Congo.





