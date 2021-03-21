U.S. Defense Secretary meets Afghan president in Kabul -presidential palace statement

Austin arrived in Kabul on his first trip to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, amid swirling questions about how long American troops will remain in the country. (Presidential Palace via AP)

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Sunday, the presidential palace said in a statement.

They discussed the peace process and concerns over rising violence, according to the statement.

Austin made a previously unannounced visit to the Afghan capital following a trip to India this week.

The visit comes at a crucial time for the Afghan peace process as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reviews its plan for Afghanistan ahead of a May troop withdrawal deadline agreed by the previous Trump administration with the insurgent Taliban.