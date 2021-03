UK administers daily record number of COVID-19 jabs at over 873,500

Many parts of the UK are following a road map out of a third coronavirus lockdown, as the country nears the one year anniversary of the UK government's first "stay at home" order of the pandemic, on March 23. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP)

Britain administered 873,784 COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, a second daily record in as many days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

"This mammoth team effort shows the best of Britain," Hancock said in a Tweet, thanking the British public for coming forward to receive the jab.