Saudi defense chief visits Greek airbase

Saudi Arabia's defense chief paid a visit to an airbase on the Greek island of Crete on Friday.

Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili visited the Suda airbase on the island as part of a joint military exercise named Falcon Eye-1, according to a statement by the Greek General Staff.

During bilateral talks, Ruwaili and his Greek counterpart, Konstantinos Floros, discussed geopolitical developments, mutual use of training facilities by the armed forces and conducting multinational exercises with countries in the region, said the statement.

It noted that talks would continue with an official visit by Floros to Saudia Arabia in the upcoming period.

The Greek General Staff previously announced six F-15 C military planes and related personnel arrived at the Suda airbase on March 13 as part of the joint exercise.