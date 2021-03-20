Powerful earthquake rattles northeastern Japan

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked northeastern Japan on Saturday, according to the country's meteorological agency.

The powerful quake occurred at 06.09 p.m. local time (0909GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), the Japan Meteorology Agency (JMA) said.

The JMA issued a tsunami warning in the region, following the quake.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital Tokyo, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Fukushima, Saitama and Aomori.

No causalities were reported.