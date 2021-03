A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center at the Confluent Hospital in Nantes, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May.

Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said the administration has delivered 1 million shots to community vaccination sites across the country, around 60% of which have been given to ethnic and racial minorities.