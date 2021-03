Chancellor Angela Merkel conferred with the governors of the country's 16 states to discuss how to move forward with the vaccination in Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

The German government's motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate" and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Deliveries of additional doses from BioNtech/Pfizer will allow regions bordering France to receive extra shots because of the spread of the South African variant there, Merkel said.