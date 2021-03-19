224 anti-coup protesters killed since February 1 - AAPP

A human rights organization said on Friday that at least 224 people have been killed in Myanmar since a military coup on Feb. 1.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), the latest killing of three protesters by police and security forces on Thursday brought the total number of protesters killed by police and security forces to 224.

As of March 18, a total of 2,258 people have been detained, convicted, or sentenced in cases related to protests against the military coup, said the AAPP, an independent non-profit organization founded by former Burmese political prisoners living in exile.

The report said the military coup leaders used violent tactics in March to silence critics, with police and troops firing live bullets at protest rallies across the country.

The group also said the unconstitutional military regime has revoked licenses of five local media outlets, raided offices of different media organizations, and arrested and detained several journalists in the country.

According to the AAPP, all local private media outlets in the country were suspended on Thursday due to various forms of repression, including lawsuits.

"Only junta propaganda television stations and newspapers continue to cover their narrative," it added.

On Thursday, a civil servant, Ko Tun Htet Aung, died of injuries after being tortured and brutally beaten by soldiers and police in custody at Monywa in Sagaing Region, local media reported.

Aung, a 24-year-old forest worker, had joined Myanmar's civil disobedience movement (CDM) as a protest against the military regime, according to The Irrawaddy.





