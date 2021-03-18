Putin wishes Biden good health after U.S. president calls him killer

 Contact Us
Asked about Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, Putin charged that they reflect the United States’ own troubled past.

Published March 18,2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the U.S. president good health.

Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.

Asked about Biden's "killer" remark, Putin said that the U.S. president's comments about him reflect U.S. own past and current problems.

He added that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow's interests.