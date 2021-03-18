PKK sympathizers target head of Turkish society in Switzerland

Supporters of the PKK terror group attacked the home of the head of the Switzerland Turkish Society on Wednesday, marking the fifth such incident in two years.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seref Yıldız, who heads the umbrella organization of nearly 100 associations and 13 federations established by Turks in the country, condemned the attack.

His home in the city of Basel was attacked at 01.26 local time (1226 GMT), and the attackers wrote the name of the PKK terror group's ringleader on the wall of the house, according to Yıldız.

He said there were three people wearing ski masks caught by security cameras of the house and he delivered the footage to the police.

Yıldız said the attackers also punctured the tires of two vehicles parked in front of the house.

He called on the Swiss police to find and punish the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"The security of our property and lives is the job of the Swiss security forces. We expect the perpetrators to be caught and receive the punishment they deserve," he said.

Yıldız added that he is considering moving from his home of 18 years as the increased attacks worry his children.

The last attack by supporters of the terrorist organization on Yıldız's home was on Nov. 25, 2020.

Yıldız become the head of the society in August 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.