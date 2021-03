German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin on March 17, 2021. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / various sources / AFP)

Germany will resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs from Friday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, after the European regulator EMA assessed it was "safe and effective" to use.

"The common aim of the federal government and all 16 states is for vaccinations with AstraZeneca to start again already tomorrow," said Spahn.