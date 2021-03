France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 27 to 4,246, a new 2021 high, the health ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry also reported that the number of people who died in hospitals from the disease increased by 273.