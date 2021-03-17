UK Premier Johnson to get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Contact Us
Britain's Prime Minister has revealed he will have his vaccine soon, insisting it will be the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine despite the ongoing concerns around blood clots.

Published March 17,2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots.

Several European Union countries have suspended their rollout of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine.

Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

"It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," Johnson told parliament.