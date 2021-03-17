Turkey condemns terror attack in Mali

Turkey condemned Monday's terror attack in Mali which left 11 Malian soldiers dead and 14 others injured.

"We strongly condemn this attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Mali as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded", a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Malian Armed Forces confirmed on Wednesday that 11 soldiers were killed and 14 others injured on Monday in an ambush in Mali's northern region of Gao.





