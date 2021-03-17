RUSSIAN MP BLASTS BIDENS PUTIN COMMENTS AS HYSTERIA

US President Joe Biden insulted all Russians with his statements about President Vladimir Putin, a top Russian parliamentarian said on Wednesday.

"Biden insulted all citizens of our country with his statement. This is a hysteria of powerlessness," Vyachaslav Volodin, head of the lower chamber or Duma of the Russian parliament, wrote on Telegram.

He added: "Putin is our president, attacks on him are attacks on our country!"

Biden came down on Putin in a pre-taped television interview that aired on Wednesday.

Asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos whether he believes Putin is a "killer," Biden replied: "I do."

Biden's comments came a day after a US intelligence report bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's 2020 election interference, an accusation already rejected by Russia.

"The price he's going to pay, you'll see shortly," Biden said, referring to the alleged election interference.

Biden also said that when he told Putin he believes the Russian leader has no soul, Putin replied: "We understand each other."

Soon after Biden's interview, the US State Department announced new sanctions on Russian, suggesting a complete ban on exports and imports of arms and defense services, and expanding other export limitations.





