Turkey welcomes Bosnian presidential council members

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed the chairman and members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina with an official ceremony in Ankara.

Erdoğan welcomed Milorad Dodik and council members Zeljko Komsic and Sefik Dzaferovic at the presidential complex.

Among attendees were Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Erdoğan and Dodik will hold a joint news conference the following one-on-one and inter-delegations meetings.