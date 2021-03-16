TURKEY REITERATES REJECTION OF CRIMEAS ANNEXATION

Turkey on Tuesday reiterated that Ankara would not "recognize the de-facto situation" in Crimea.

"Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation, based on an illegitimate referendum held seven years ago today," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Underlining that the current situation in Crimea "constitutes a breach of international law," the ministry confirmed Turkey's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"On this occasion, we underline one more time the importance we attach to the safety, well-being and the protection of the cultural identity of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among the constituent people of Crimea," it said.

The statement added that Ankara would "continue to closely monitor the developments in Crimea."

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Turkey and the UN.







