Russia greets Turkey on centennial of friendship treaty

Russia on Tuesday extended greetings to Turkey on the centennial of the Friendship and Fraternity Treat, also known as the Moscow Treaty.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the treaty signed in 1921 between Turkey's Grand National Assembly of Turkey and the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic is one of the "fundamental documents" that laid the foundation for modern relations between the two states.

"We consider this significant date, together with the centenary of bilateral diplomatic ties that was celebrated in 2020, as historical evidence of the mutual understanding of the importance of the Russian-Turkish partnership.

The two countries' relations are "based on the principle of good-neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of interests, aimed at joint productive work for the well-being and prosperity of the peoples of Russia and Turkey, for the sake of peace, security and stability in the region and the European continent as a whole," the ministry said.

Russia is ready to enhance constructive cooperation with Turkey in all areas, expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, implement promising projects in energy, industry, and infrastructure, and improve cultural and humanitarian exchanges and human contacts, it added.

"Following the spirit and principles of the Moscow Treaty, which has not lost its political and historical relevance over the past hundred years, is the key to the further progressive development of relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey," the ministry said.