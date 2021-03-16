Africa passes 4M COVID-19 cases

The number of total coronavirus cases in Africa has crossed the 4 million mark, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

At least 108,064 people have died, while 3.6 million patients have recuperated, it added.

Southern Africa is the worst hit of Africa's five geographical regions, with 1.9 million cases and 58,300 deaths.

However, the region has the highest number of recoveries that has now stood at 1.8 million.

North Africa recorded 1.2 million cases, East Africa 440,500, West Africa 413,100 and Central Africa 112,800.

At least 34,400 people have lost their lives to the disease in North Africa, 8,100 in East Africa, 5,400 in West Africa, and 1,900 in Central Africa.