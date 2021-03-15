Kyrgyzstan’s president receives head of Turkic Council

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadir Caparov on Monday received Baghdad Amreyev, the secretary-general of the Turkic Council.

At a reception for Amreyev, Caparov said Kyrgyzstan will continue its efforts to strengthen brotherhood and friendship with the member states of the Turkic Council.

He said the Turkish Council has implemented important tasks since its establishment, adding the council's active role in the fight against the COVID-19 is also noteworthy.

Caparov said his country would like to see the establishment of the Turkic Council Investment Fund and opening of the council's main office in the capital Bishkek.

Amreyev, for his part, said the council would support every coordinated action between the council's member states.

He underlined that Caparov's official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, both member of the Turkic Council, will contribute to the development and unification of the Turkic world.

The Turkic Council, or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

The council consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.