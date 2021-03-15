France reports over 26,300 new COVID-19 cases

France registered 26,343 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing its tally to over 4.07 million, health authorities said Sunday.

Another 140 people lost the battle against the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 90,455.

A total of 24,989 people are being treated at hospitals, 4,127 of whom are in intensive care, while the number of recoveries has risen to 272,960 with 345 people recovering since Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care continues to rise.

The number of people who have been vaccinated since Dec. 27 last year exceeds 5.12 million, including over 2.23 million who received their second jabs, according to Health Ministry data.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 2.65 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 119.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 68 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil and India remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.