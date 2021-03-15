Five killed in anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar - witnesses

Five anti-coup protesters were killed at demonstrations in Myanmar on Monday, according to witnesses and residents, a day after the country saw its highest death toll since the military seized power.

In the central city of Myingyan, "three people including a woman... were killed with gunshots," said a resident, adding that they had to retrieve the injured from the streets.

Further south in the Magway region, a witness said two men were killed.

"One of them was shot in his chest and died... another one was shot in the head."

The fresh violence comes after Myanmar saw at least 44 dead in anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday -- making it the deadliest day since the February 1 coup.









