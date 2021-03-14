Pakistan welcomes unity government formed in Libya

Pakistan on Sunday welcomed Libya's new unity government formed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Islamabad welcomes the endorsement by the Libyan parliament of the Cabinet proposed by Dbeibeh of the brotherly state of Libya and the successful formation of the government of national unity.

"We wish the Libyan parliamentary and political leaderships every success," the statement added.

"We appreciate the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, which has led to this outcome. We also acknowledge the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the efforts of the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Libya."

The ministry further said that Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya and remain committed to advancing their bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international areas.

On Wednesday, Libya's parliament approved the new unity government by a majority vote.

Dbeibeh proposed a unity government of 27 members, promising that the government will prioritize "improving services, unifying state institutions, and ending the transitional period by holding elections."

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed in UN-mediated talks to form an interim unity government to lead the country to elections this December, where Dbeibeh was designated as the prime minister and tasked with forming a new government.

Libyans hope that this will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia, and France, among others, carried out a military onslaught to topple the Tripoli-based internationally recognized government for control of the North African country.





