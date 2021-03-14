More coronavirus casualties reported in Latin America

The coronavirus pandemic has been holding its grip on Latin America, with regional countries reporting more deaths and infections on Sunday.

Brazil

In the world's second worst-hit country, a total of 1,997 people lost their lives and 76,178 people caught the virus over the past 24 hours. The death toll rose to 277,102 and confirmed cases stand around 11.43 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Sao Paulo, the country's trade hub, stands out as the most affected region of the country with 2.19 million cases and some 64,000 deaths.

The country has reported over 10 million recoveries thus far.

Mexico

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surged by 6,104 and 639 fatalities were added to the death toll over the past day.

It has recorded some 2.16 million cases, 194,490 deaths, and over 1.7 million recoveries so far.

Argentina

A total of 6,278 coronavirus cases have raised Argentina's overall count to 2.19 million, showed the Health Ministry data.

The nationwide death toll rose to 53,646 as 68 patients died over the past day. Nearly 2 million recoveries were also reported.

Colombia

It registered 4,465 new cases and 96 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the overall case count to 2.29 million, including 61,046 deaths.

Recoveries crossed 2.19 million, according to the Health Ministry.