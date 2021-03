A picture taken on March 13, 2021 shows a deserted street in the so-called "Vieux Nice" district on the third lockdown week-end implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, in the French riviera city of Nice, southern France. (AFP Photo)

France reported on Sunday 26,343 new COVID-19 cases, down from 29,759 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed.

The number of people to have died from the virus rose by 140 to a total 90,429, of which 65,118 have been in hospitals. Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 57 to 4,127, as pressure grows on French hospitals.

France has the world's sixth-highest total of COVID-19 cases, just behind Britain.