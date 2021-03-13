FETO ringleader Gulen thanks Greece for turning into a haven for coup-plotters that fled Turkey to avoid justice

The US-based ringleader of the Fetullah terrorist organization [FETO] on Friday praised Greece for becoming a haven for its members.

Fetullah Gulen sent a video message to an online promotional event for a book written about him in Athens.



"Greece is a sister country," said Gulen. "Thanks to this brotherhood, we remember them with gratitude and appreciation. [What Greece did] will be written on the glorious pages of history with gold and silver."

The book, Fethullah Gulen: A Life of Service, was written by US historian Jon Pahl and translated into Greek by Papazisis Publishers in Greece.



The director of Papazisis Publishing House, Katerina Marku, described FETO's terror activities as "a religious education."

Thousands of FETO members fled to Greece after the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, in Turkey which was orchestrated by FETO and Gulen. It left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.



Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



