Violence against protesters in Myanmar ‘well-organized’

Indonesia's representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) said on Friday that the acts of violence committed by Myanmar's military against protesters are "well-organized."

"The acts committed by the junta, such as murders, imprisonments, forced disappearances and attacks on civilians, are planned, coordinated, and well-organized, rather than an ad hoc act or a reactive one," Yuyun Wahyuningrum said at a virtual discussion, marking 40 days since the coup in Myanmar.

Wahyuningrum said several videos circulating on social media also showed that security forces beat protesters, medics, pregnant women, students, and bystanders.

"What I have observed so far in the last 40 days of coup is that more than 2,000 people have been detained and arbitrarily arrested," she said.

Wahyuningrum called for ensuring the safety of civilians in the country and urged the Myanmar military to stop the use of force against the protesters.

She also urged the military to restore democracy and find ways to have a constructive and inclusive dialogue, to respect the will of the people and to release all political prisoners.

"We remember the goals and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including adherence to the rule of law, good governance, and principles of democracy and constitutional governance, as well as the promotion and protection of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms," she added.

Also speaking in the panel, Tint Zaw Hein, co-founder of Myanmar's pro-democracy group Yone Htwet Sot (Let's Step Out), said at least 73 people have died since Feb. 1.

"It's very difficult for me to explain what's happening in Myanmar right now," Hein said emotionally.

He said the people were protesting peacefully, but the army opened fire on them. "This is very scary and this is happening in Myanmar," he added.

Hein called on countries and global institutions, particularly in Asia, not to recognize Myanmar's military regime as a legitimate government.

"I'm calling on Asian countries not to give legitimacy to the Tatmadaw [the official name of Myanmar's military]," he stressed.

Hein said he believes democracy will win in Myanmar and defeat the military regime that carried out the coup against the civilian government. "There should be no more coup governments in the 21st century," he added.

Earlier, Thailand asked the Myanmar military junta to de-escalate the situation and free detainees after weeks of protests in which dozens of people were killed.

"We call for the de-escalation of the situation and the release of detainees," the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a written statement on Thursday.









