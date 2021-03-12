PAKISTAN PM KHANS PARTY WINS CRUCIAL SENATE VOTE DESPITE CONTROVERSY

Pakistani MPs on Friday elected a candidate backed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as chairman of the country's Senate in elections marred by a procedural dispute and allegations of manipulation.

The victory comes as a relief for the embattled Khan, who was forced to seek a fresh vote of confidence last week after his candidate's defeat in a poll by members of the National Assembly.

Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman, won against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was supported by an opposition alliance that seeks to topple Khan's military-backed government.

Sanjrani gained 48 votes against Gilani's 42, the presiding officer announced at the end of a tense polling process.

At least eight votes - seven of which were for Gilani - were rejected as voters stamped the ballot in the wrong place, the presiding officer said.

The opposition senators challenged the decision, but the election authorities went ahead to announce Sanjrani as winner.

Polling was delayed by several hours after some members of the opposition discovered spy cameras installed inside the polling booth before the start of the election.

It was a rare victory for Khan's party that came to power in a 2018 election that was tainted by allegations that he was supported by the military.

Pakistan's powerful generals have ruled the country for decades. When they are not directly in power, they are accused of manipulating politics indirectly.

Pakistan's opposition alliance is planning protests in the capital Islamabad as of March 26, in an attempt to topple Khan's government.









