Biden aims to ensure all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1

President Joe Biden said Thursday that all adult Americans will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

During his address to the nation on the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown, Biden said the only way to get back to normal is to beat the virus, and the US is "making some real progress now."

"Tonight, I'm announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1," said the president.

Biden also said there would be new tools to make it easier for Americans to find the vaccine, including a new website to help find the nearest place to get vaccinated.

"No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones," he said.

As of Thursday evening, more than 98.2 million vaccine doses had been administered in the US.

The president also said that in the coming weeks, the US will "issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated."

In his remarks, Biden also pledged to do everything in his power to beat the disease and called for the cooperation of every American in this fight by getting vaccinated when it is their turn.

"Because here's the point. If we do all this, if we do our part and we do this together, by July 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," he added.

He said there will not be big events on Independence Day and the gatherings will be smaller with less people together.

"I will make this Independence Day something truly special where we not only mark our independence as a nation but where we begin to mark our independence from this virus," he added.