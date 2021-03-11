Russia, US hold 'complicated' diplomatic contacts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia and the US are having communications through diplomatic channels "complicated" by many "critical controversies".

Asked about possible contacts between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Peskov said there were no such plans.

"We are in working contact [with the US administration] through diplomatic channels. They are complicated. Nevertheless, they exist. And this is the main thing," he said.

The complication of contacts is caused by "many critical differences," he added.

Earlier, Peskov said the Russian and US presidents had "different levels of readiness" on holding one-on-one meetings.