GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 9,146

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,146
Published March 10,2021
People walk at a street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown measures are eased in Kiel, Germany, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,146 to 2,518,591, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 300 to 72,489, the tally showed.