EU to get 4M more doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine

The European Union on Wednesday announced that it will receive four million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from BioNTech/Pfizer in the next two weeks.

"The European Commission has reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Member States in the next two weeks in order to tackle coronavirus hotspots and to facilitate free border movement," a European Commission statement said.

The bloc is concerned by the new COVID-19 hotspots emerging in the continent, mainly due to the spread of the new virus variants, the statement said, adding number of deaths has declined in recent months with the vaccination of elderly and the most vulnerable people.

"I'm happy to announce today an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer, who will offer to Member States to make available a total of four million doses of vaccines before the end of March which will be supplied in addition to the planned dose deliveries," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the commission.

"This will help Member States in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control. Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people. These are key for the functioning of health systems and the Single Market," she added.