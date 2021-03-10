COVID-19 cases may rise in Japan after state of emergency lifted - study

A study on the COVID-19 situation in Japan has suggested bleak days ahead for Tokyo if the state of emergency is lifted.

Taisuke Nakata, professor of economics at the University of Tokyo, said: "We want [the government] to ease restrictions after lifting the emergency in accordance with the regional situations and take measures such as resuming economic activity in stages."

The study conducted by the university predicts Tokyo's coronavirus cases will climb back to over 1,000 per day in May "if people do not refrain from gathering to celebrate the spring," Kyodo News reported.

Last January, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo, the worst-hit province in Japan and later extended it until March 21 to stem the deadly infection spread. It has been successful, so far, as the number of cases came down significantly.

The worry regarding the rise in cases is linked to Japan's cherry blossom season, besides farewell and welcome parties around the start of a new business year in April.

"We need to lower the number of infections as much as possible during the current emergency," said Nakata.

The study also predicted that coronavirus cases in the capital would fall to around 200 by March 21.

It, however, warned infections would rise after the emergency is lifted and if all economic activity resumes immediately.

The state of emergency warrants people to refrain from unnecessary outings and restaurants and bars to close early.

'VACCINATED JAPANESE SUFFER ANAPHYLAXIS'

Japan began an anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign in mid-February, starting with front-line health care workers.

At least 107,558 health care workers have been administered the Pfizer vaccine shots, the latest figures show.

However, many of them appear to have suffered anaphylaxis.

Taro Kono, Japan's minister in charge of vaccination efforts, told a parliamentary committee Wednesday that 17 such cases of severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction have been reported so far. The rate is higher than the US and Europe, he added.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction to the venom, food, or medication. It causes a series of symptoms, including a rash, low pulse, and shock.

Japan has reported 441,152 cases of the COVID-19, including 8,359 deaths since the outbreak. The country has conducted 8,134,600 coronavirus tests.