Nearly 785,000 victims of violence in Turkey supported

Centers for Prevention and Monitoring Violence, operating under the Turkish Family, Labor and Social Services Ministry, provided support for around 785,000 people over the last eight years.

A total of 784,828 people, including 640,565 women, 50,923 men, and 93,340 children, benefited from the centers since they were founded in 2013.

The centers across Turkey's 81 provinces provide support for victims of violence as well as for people with a tendency towards violence.

Also, Fight Against Violence Contact Spots were established in 355 Social Service Centers to facilitate access to victims and more efficiently fight violence against women in provinces and districts.

According to the ministry data, a total of 411,995 women and their children benefited from 148 guesthouses across Turkey.

The ministry, providing educational support for women and children who are victims of violence and benefiting from the guesthouses, will also cooperate with UNICEF.

It aims to support the psychosocial development of children staying with their mothers in the guesthouses and effectively intervene in traumas they have been through.