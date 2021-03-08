GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 5,011

News World Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 5,011

A volunteer speaks to a woman during registration for a COVID-19 quick test at the Carl-von-Ossietzky School, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,011 to 2,505,193, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 34 to 71,934, the tally showed.







