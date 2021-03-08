France reports over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases

Parisians gather along the banks of the Canal Saint Martin to enjoy a sunny sunday in Paris, France, 07 March 2021. IHA Photo

France registered 21,825 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing its tally to over 3.9 million, health authorities said Sunday.

Another 130 people lost the battle against the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 88,600.

A total of 24,818 people are being treated at hospitals, 3,743 of whom are in intensive care, while the number of recoveries has risen to 265,295.

The number of people who have been vaccinated since Dec. 27 last year exceeds 3.77 million, according to Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, France has donated 15,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Slovakia, the Embassy of France in the capital Bratislava said on Twitter.