Denmark reports 31 cases of COVID-19 variants

People walk on a street as stores reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Copenhagen, Denmark March 1, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS

Denmark has so far detected a total of 31 cases of new coronavirus variants, the country's health minister announced Sunday.

In a Twitter post, Magnus Heunicke said the country has detected 15 new cases of virus variants in recent days, including those of South African (B.1.351) and Brazilian (P1) variants, bringing the total number to 31.

Since the start of the pandemic in December 2019, Denmark has reported a total of 215,528 cases, including 2,380 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.