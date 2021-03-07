YPG/PKK terrorist arrested entering Turkey illegally

A YPG/PKK terrorist was captured on Sunday while trying to enter Turkey through illegal means, security forces said.

He was hiding amid a group of eight people in the Akcakale town of southeastern Sanliurfa province near the Syrian border.

At least 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of explosives hidden in the terrorist's bag were seized and safely destroyed by the security forces.

The other seven suspects are under investigation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.