Customers wait for the opening of a branch of the German discounter 'Aldi' in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, March 6, 2021. From Saturday the discounter offers new coronavirus, COVID-19, quick tests for sale. (Haller/dpa via AP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,103 to 2,500,182, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 96 to 71,900, the tally showed.