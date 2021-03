Pope Francis began his historic trip to war-scarred Iraq, defying security concerns and the coronavirus pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Pope Francis on Friday arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on a four-day official visit.

The state-run Al-Iraqiya TV broadcast live the landing of the pope's plane.

He was received at the Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and a large number of officials and clerics of Iraqi different religions and sects.

This is the first-ever visit of a pope of the Vatican to Iraq, and it is also the Pope's first foreign tour since the outbreak of the coronavirus.